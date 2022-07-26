Mayer Brown adds restructuring counsel in Hong Kong

Mayer Brown has hired Ben McCosker to its Restructuring practice in Hong Kong as part of a wider build-out of its local capabilities.

John Marsden, partner and co-lead of the firm's Global Restructuring practice, confirmed that McCosker’s appointment in Hong Kong is a continuation of a global strategy to boost its Restructuring capabilities.

“We are currently experiencing quite a surge in work opportunities, in the distressed real estate, aviation, shipping and other sectors that are feeling the strain from prolonged impact due to Covid-19. Additionally, with the inevitable climb in interest rates, that will impact on businesses that are marginal in the present climate,” Marsden...