Welcome to the list of winners in the industry awards across Gold, Silver and Bronze of Asia's Best Companies 2026.
March 27, 2026
Hong Kong-based De Sousa discussed resources, hybrid working, the bank's Green Weighting Factor and how artificial intelligence is an enabler, for International Women's Day.
March 08, 2026
Ken Tung has been appointed head of industry group, healthcare, Apac, in addition to his role of head of financial sponsors coverage, Apac.
March 07, 2026
Every year, FinanceAsia publishes a highly recognised benchmark of Asia's best companies, made by asking influential investors and analysts to nominate Asian companies that are leading in their sector.
January 22, 2026
Entries are now open for the 30th edition of the FinanceAsia Awards which celebrate the best banks, brokers, consultants, rating agencies, law firms and other financial institutions across the region.
January 13, 2026
Amid a trade slowdown, IPOs, the issuance of convertible bonds, and cross-border M&A, including in the Middle East, are set to continue.
January 04, 2026
FinanceAsia wishes our readers a restful holiday season. FA will have a limited news service during this period.
December 19, 2025
FinanceAsia's editorial team picks five of the biggest stories from the year across M&A, ECM, digital assets and Trump's tariffs.
December 16, 2025
Read on to find out the winners of FA's Dealmaker Poll 2025.
November 21, 2025
Beijing-based Jim Wang is leading the subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong).
November 12, 2025
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