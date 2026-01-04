Asia to see mixed activity in 2026: banks

Amid a trade slowdown, IPOs, the issuance of convertible bonds, and cross-border M&A, including in the Middle East, are set to continue.
January 04, 2026

2026 is a set to see a mixed picture for businesses in Asia, according to several large banks. 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media