FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025: Dealmaker Poll winners

Read on to find out the winners of FA's Dealmaker Poll 2025.
November 21, 2025

FinanceAsia's annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia Pacific's financial markets. 

In addition to our regular Deal Awards and House Awards, we have a category to recognise individuals and teams which have been instrumental in closing some of the region’s most ambitious deals -- the Dealmaker Poll.  

Nominations were open to third-parties and recognises professional excellence across a spectrum of industry expertise. Votes were logged, and eligibility reviewed by the FinanceAsia team, before final numbers were tallied and the majority winners confirmed for publication. 

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the Dealmaker Poll category:

 

> BEST CFO - CORPORATES <

HONG KONG SAR

Joseph Fung, CSI Properties

SINGAPORE

Andre Khor, Aster Chemicals and Energy Pte Ltd

TAIWAN

 Stone Shih, Wistron Corporation
 

THAILAND

Pattarlada Sa-ngasang, PTT PLC. 

 

> BEST CORPORATE FINANCE TEAM <

HONG KONG SAR

CSI Properties

SINGAPORE

Yinson Production

TAIWAN

Wistron Corporation 

THAILAND

PTT Global Chemicals Public Company Limited

 

> BEST DCM BANKER <

HONG KONG SAR

Eugene Fu Bun Ng, HSBC

INDONESIA

Sonny Thendian, Indo Premier

SOUTH KOREA

Shinyung Kang, HSBC 

 

> BEST INVESTMENT BANKER <

HONG KONG SAR

John Lee, UBS

Highly Commended: Bruno Biagini, JP Morgan

INDIA

Dharmesh Mehta, DAM Capital Advisors Limited  

 

> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE BANKER <

AUSTRALIA 

Bronwyn Corbet, ANZ

HONG KONG SAR

Stella Saris, ANZ

NEW ZEALAND

Dean Spicer, ANZ 

SOUTH KOREA

Jay Ha, HSBC

 

> BEST LEGAL ADVISOR <

INDONESIA 

Sugianto Osman, A&O Shearman

SINGAPORE

Gareth Deiner, Clifford Chance

