FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025: Dealmaker Poll winners

FinanceAsia's annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia Pacific's financial markets.
In addition to our regular Deal Awards and House Awards, we have a category to recognise individuals and teams which have been instrumental in closing some of the region’s most ambitious deals -- the Dealmaker Poll.
Nominations were open to third-parties and recognises professional excellence across a spectrum of industry expertise. Votes were logged, and eligibility reviewed by the FinanceAsia team, before final numbers were tallied and the majority winners confirmed for publication.
Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the Dealmaker Poll category:
> BEST CFO - CORPORATES <
HONG KONG SAR
Joseph Fung, CSI Properties
SINGAPORE
Andre Khor, Aster Chemicals and Energy Pte Ltd
TAIWAN
Stone Shih, Wistron Corporation
THAILAND
Pattarlada Sa-ngasang, PTT PLC.
> BEST CORPORATE FINANCE TEAM <
HONG KONG SAR
CSI Properties
SINGAPORE
Yinson Production
TAIWAN
Wistron Corporation
THAILAND
PTT Global Chemicals Public Company Limited
> BEST DCM BANKER <
HONG KONG SAR
Eugene Fu Bun Ng, HSBC
INDONESIA
Sonny Thendian, Indo Premier
SOUTH KOREA
Shinyung Kang, HSBC
> BEST INVESTMENT BANKER <
HONG KONG SAR
John Lee, UBS
Highly Commended: Bruno Biagini, JP Morgan
INDIA
Dharmesh Mehta, DAM Capital Advisors Limited
> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE BANKER <
AUSTRALIA
Bronwyn Corbet, ANZ
HONG KONG SAR
Stella Saris, ANZ
NEW ZEALAND
Dean Spicer, ANZ
SOUTH KOREA
Jay Ha, HSBC
> BEST LEGAL ADVISOR <
INDONESIA
Sugianto Osman, A&O Shearman
SINGAPORE
Gareth Deiner, Clifford Chance