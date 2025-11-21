FinanceAsia Achievement Awards 2025: Dealmaker Poll winners

FinanceAsia's annual Achievement Awards recognise excellence across Asia Pacific's financial markets.

In addition to our regular Deal Awards and House Awards, we have a category to recognise individuals and teams which have been instrumental in closing some of the region’s most ambitious deals -- the Dealmaker Poll.

Nominations were open to third-parties and recognises professional excellence across a spectrum of industry expertise. Votes were logged, and eligibility reviewed by the FinanceAsia team, before final numbers were tallied and the majority winners confirmed for publication.

Please find below a list of this year’s winners of the Dealmaker Poll category:

> BEST CFO - CORPORATES <

HONG KONG SAR

Joseph Fung, CSI Properties

SINGAPORE

Andre Khor, Aster Chemicals and Energy Pte Ltd

TAIWAN

Stone Shih, Wistron Corporation



THAILAND

Pattarlada Sa-ngasang, PTT PLC.

> BEST CORPORATE FINANCE TEAM <

HONG KONG SAR

CSI Properties

SINGAPORE

Yinson Production

TAIWAN

Wistron Corporation

THAILAND

PTT Global Chemicals Public Company Limited

> BEST DCM BANKER <

HONG KONG SAR

Eugene Fu Bun Ng, HSBC

INDONESIA

Sonny Thendian, Indo Premier

SOUTH KOREA

Shinyung Kang, HSBC

> BEST INVESTMENT BANKER <

HONG KONG SAR

John Lee, UBS

Highly Commended: Bruno Biagini, JP Morgan

INDIA

Dharmesh Mehta, DAM Capital Advisors Limited

> BEST SUSTAINABLE FINANCE BANKER <

AUSTRALIA

Bronwyn Corbet, ANZ

HONG KONG SAR

Stella Saris, ANZ

NEW ZEALAND

Dean Spicer, ANZ

SOUTH KOREA

Jay Ha, HSBC

> BEST LEGAL ADVISOR <

INDONESIA

Sugianto Osman, A&O Shearman

SINGAPORE

Gareth Deiner, Clifford Chance