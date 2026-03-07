Societe Generale adds healthcare to Apac industry group platform

Ken Tung has been appointed head of industry group, healthcare, Apac, in addition to his role of head of financial sponsors coverage, Apac.
March 07, 2026

Societe Generale has added healthcare to its Asia Pacific (Apac) industry group platform, which currently includes industrials and tech, and power, utilities and infrastructure.

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