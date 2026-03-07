Societe Generale adds healthcare to Apac industry group platform

Societe Generale has added healthcare to its Asia Pacific (Apac) industry group platform, which currently includes industrials and tech, and power, utilities and infrastructure.
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Societe Generale has added healthcare to its Asia Pacific (Apac) industry group platform, which currently includes industrials and tech, and power, utilities and infrastructure.
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