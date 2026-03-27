Asia's Best Companies 2026 Poll: Industry winners

FinanceAsia has once again published its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.
Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.
The FA team is delighted to announce the 2026 winners below for the industry categories. The market winners can be found here.
Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists are detailed where applicable. To see the 2026 ABC market winners, click here.
Congratulations to all our industry winners:
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – AUTOMOTIVE & COMPONENTS
China
Gold - XPeng Inc.
India
Gold - Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
Silver - Bharat Forge Ltd
Bronze - Tube Investments of India Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Astra International Tbk
Pakistan
Gold - Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd
Silver - Indus Motors Company Ltd
Philippines
Gold - San Miguel Corporation
Sri Lanka
Gold - John Keells CG Auto (John Keells Holdings PLC)
Silver - Hayleys Mobility (Hayleys PLC)
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – BASIC MATERIALS
India
Gold - Hindalco Industries Ltd
Silver - Hindustan Zinc Ltd
Bronze - UltraTech Cement Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk
Silver - PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Apex Mining Co., Inc.
Silver - OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc
Bronze - Philex Mining Corporation
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – CONGLOMERATES
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd
Silver - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
Bronze - CTF Services Ltd
India
Gold - TATA Group
Silver - Reliance Industries Ltd
Bronze - Adani Group
Pakistan
Gold - Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group
Silver - Engro Holdings
Bronze - Nishat Group
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - SM Investments Corporation
Bronze - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.
Sri Lanka
Gold - John Keells Holdings PLC
Silver - Hayleys PLC
Bronze - Dialog Axiata PLC
Taiwan
Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Silver - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn)
Bronze - Wistron Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Silver - Thai Union Group PCL
Bronze - WHA Corporation PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – CONSUMER DURABLES & APPAREL
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - ANTA Sports Products Ltd
Silver - Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd
India
Gold - TTK Prestige Ltd
Silver - Singer India Ltd
Philippines
Gold - SM Retail (SM Investments Corporation)
Silver - Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – CONSUMER SERVICES
India
Gold - The Indian Hotels Company Ltd
Silver - Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd
Bronze - Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd
Malaysia
Gold - Oriental Kopi Holdings Berhad
Philippines
Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Silver - Jollibee Foods Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Central Plaza Hotel PCL
Silver - Minor International PCL
Bronze - Dusit Thani PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – CONSUMER STAPLES
India
Gold - Tata Consumer Products Ltd
Silver - Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
Bronze - Patanjali Foods Ltd
Pakistan
Gold - The Organic Meat Company Ltd
Silver - Treet Corporation Ltd
Bronze - Matco Foods Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Century Pacific Food, Inc.
Silver - Ginebra San Miguel, Inc.
Bronze - Jollibee Foods Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
Silver - Osotspa PCL
Bronze - GFPT PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – ENERGY
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - CLP Holdings Ltd
Silver - Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (Towngas)
Bronze - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd
India
Gold - NTPC Ltd
Silver - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Bronze - NHPC Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk
Silver - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk
Philippines
Gold - Aboitiz Power Corporation
Silver - Manila Electric Company
Taiwan
Gold - Delta Electronics, Inc.
Thailand
Gold - PTT PCL
Silver - PTT Exploration and Production PCL
Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – FINANCIALS
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - HSBC
Silver - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
Bronze - AIA Group Ltd
India
Gold - Bajaj Finance Ltd
Silver - Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Bronze - Shriram Finance Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk
Malaysia
Gold - Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank)
Silver - CIMB Group Holdings Berhad
Bronze - Public Bank Berhad
Pakistan
Gold - Meezan Bank Ltd
Silver - United Bank Ltd
Bronze - The Bank of Punjab
Philippines
Gold - Bank of the Philippine Islands
Silver - BDO Unibank, Inc.
Bronze - Union Bank of the Philippines
Singapore
Gold - DBS Group Holdings Ltd
Sri Lanka
Gold - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC
Taiwan
Gold - Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd
Silver - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd
Bronze - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
BEST MANAGED COMPANY - HEALTHCARE
China
Gold - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Silver - XtalPi Holdings Ltd
Bronze - Innovent Biologics, Inc.
India
Gold - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
Silver - Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
Bronze - Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
Pakistan
Gold - The Searle Company Ltd
Silver - Citi Pharma Ltd
Bronze - Highnoon Laboratories Ltd
Thailand
Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCLANY - INDUSTRIALS
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – INDUSTRIALS
China
Gold - J&T Global Express Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - China Communications Construction Company, Ltd.
India
Gold - Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Silver - Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
Bronze - NBCC (India) Ltd
Pakistan
Gold - Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd
Silver - Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd
Bronze - Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Megawide Construction Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Siam Cement PCL
Silver - Siam City Cement PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – INFRASTRUCTURE
India
Gold - Cemindia Projects Ltd
Silver - Engineers India Ltd
Bronze - NCC Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Philippines
Gold - Aboitiz InfraCapital (Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.)
Silver - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
Bronze - San Miguel Corporation
Taiwan
Gold - Delta Electronics, Inc.
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
Japan
Gold - Bengo4.com, Inc.
Silver - Mercari Inc.
Bronze - Rakuten Group, Inc.
Pakistan
Gold - HUM Networks Ltd
Silver - Symmetry Group Ltd
Philippines
Gold - ABS-CBN Corporation
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – REAL ESTATE
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - New World Development Co Ltd
Bronze - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua Tbk
Philippines
Gold - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
Silver - Ayala Corporation
Singapore
Gold - Mapletree Industrial Trust
Thailand
Gold - Central Pattana PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – RENEWABLE ENERGY
Indonesia
Gold - PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk
Malaysia
Gold - Samaiden Group
Philippines
Gold - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Silver - Alternergy Holdings Corporation
Bronze - Nexgen Energy Corporation
Sri Lanka
Gold - Hayleys Solar (Hayleys PLC)
Thailand
Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze - Global Power Synergy PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY - RETAIL
China
Gold - JD.com Inc
Silver - Meituan
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
Silver - DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd
Japan
Gold - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Philippines
Gold - SM Retail (SM Investments Corporation)
Silver - Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.
Bronze - Wilcon Depot, Inc.
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – TECHNOLOGY
China
Gold - Xi'an ESWIN Material Technology Co., Ltd.
Silver - Horizon Robotics
Bronze - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (The 4th Paradigm)
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Tencent Holdings Ltd
Silver - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Japan
Gold - Rakuten Group, Inc.
Silver - Infomart Corporation
Pakistan
Gold - Symmetry Group Ltd
Silver - Systems Limited
Taiwan
Gold - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)
Silver - Primax Electronics Ltd
Bronze - Wistron Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL
Silver - Hana Microelectronics PCL
Bronze - KCE Electronics PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - China Telecom Corporation Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - PCCW Ltd
Silver - SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd
Bronze - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Bronze - PT XLSMART Telecom Sejahtera Tbk
Japan
Gold - KDDI Corporation
Silver - NTT Inc
Pakistan
Gold - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Globe Telecom, Inc.
Silver - PLDT, Inc.
Singapore
Gold - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)
Sri Lanka
Gold - Dialog Axiata PLC
Taiwan
Gold - WNC Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Advanced Info Service Co., Ltd.
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – TRANSPORTATION
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - MTR Corporation Ltd
Pakistan
Gold - PIA Holding Company Ltd
Silver - Pakistan National Shipping Corporation
Philippines
Gold - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
Singapore
Gold - Singapore Airlines Ltd
Thailand
Gold - Airports of Thailand PCL
BEST MANAGED COMPANY – UTILITY SERVICES
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (Towngas)
Silver - HK Electric Investments Ltd
Bronze - CLP Holdings Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Malaysia
Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Pakistan
Gold - K-Electric Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.
Thailand
Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze - Gunkul Engineering PCL