Asia's Best Companies 2026 Poll: Industry winners

FinanceAsia has once again published its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.

Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

The FA team is delighted to announce the 2026 winners below for the industry categories. The market winners can be found here.

Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists are detailed where applicable. To see the 2026 ABC market winners, click here.

Congratulations to all our industry winners:

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – AUTOMOTIVE & COMPONENTS

China

Gold - XPeng Inc.

India

Gold - Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

Silver - Bharat Forge Ltd

Bronze - Tube Investments of India Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Astra International Tbk

Pakistan

Gold - Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd

Silver - Indus Motors Company Ltd

Philippines

Gold - San Miguel Corporation

Sri Lanka

Gold - John Keells CG Auto (John Keells Holdings PLC)

Silver - Hayleys Mobility (Hayleys PLC)



BEST MANAGED COMPANY – BASIC MATERIALS

India

Gold - Hindalco Industries Ltd

Silver - Hindustan Zinc Ltd

Bronze - UltraTech Cement Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

Silver - PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Philippines

Gold - Apex Mining Co., Inc.

Silver - OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc

Bronze - Philex Mining Corporation



BEST MANAGED COMPANY – CONGLOMERATES

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd

Silver - Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd

Bronze - CTF Services Ltd

India

Gold - TATA Group

Silver - Reliance Industries Ltd

Bronze - Adani Group

Pakistan

Gold - Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group

Silver - Engro Holdings

Bronze - Nishat Group

Philippines

Gold - Ayala Corporation

Silver - SM Investments Corporation

Bronze - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc.

Sri Lanka

Gold - John Keells Holdings PLC

Silver - Hayleys PLC

Bronze - Dialog Axiata PLC

Taiwan

Gold - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Silver - Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn)

Bronze - Wistron Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL

Silver - Thai Union Group PCL

Bronze - WHA Corporation PCL

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – CONSUMER DURABLES & APPAREL

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - ANTA Sports Products Ltd

Silver - Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Ltd

India

Gold - TTK Prestige Ltd

Silver - Singer India Ltd

Philippines

Gold - SM Retail (SM Investments Corporation)

Silver - Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – CONSUMER SERVICES

India

Gold - The Indian Hotels Company Ltd

Silver - Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd

Bronze - Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd

Malaysia

Gold - Oriental Kopi Holdings Berhad

Philippines

Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Silver - Jollibee Foods Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Central Plaza Hotel PCL

Silver - Minor International PCL

Bronze - Dusit Thani PCL

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – CONSUMER STAPLES

India

Gold - Tata Consumer Products Ltd

Silver - Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Bronze - Patanjali Foods Ltd

Pakistan

Gold - The Organic Meat Company Ltd

Silver - Treet Corporation Ltd

Bronze - Matco Foods Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Century Pacific Food, Inc.

Silver - Ginebra San Miguel, Inc.

Bronze - Jollibee Foods Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Silver - Osotspa PCL

Bronze - GFPT PCL

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – ENERGY

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - CLP Holdings Ltd

Silver - Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (Towngas)

Bronze - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd

India

Gold - NTPC Ltd

Silver - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

Bronze - NHPC Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk

Silver - PT AKR Corporindo Tbk

Philippines

Gold - Aboitiz Power Corporation

Silver - Manila Electric Company

Taiwan

Gold - Delta Electronics, Inc.

Thailand

Gold - PTT PCL

Silver - PTT Exploration and Production PCL

Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – FINANCIALS

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - HSBC

Silver - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

Bronze - AIA Group Ltd

India

Gold - Bajaj Finance Ltd

Silver - Power Finance Corporation Ltd

Bronze - Shriram Finance Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

Silver - PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk

Malaysia

Gold - Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank)

Silver - CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

Bronze - Public Bank Berhad

Pakistan

Gold - Meezan Bank Ltd

Silver - United Bank Ltd

Bronze - The Bank of Punjab

Philippines

Gold - Bank of the Philippine Islands

Silver - BDO Unibank, Inc.

Bronze - Union Bank of the Philippines

Singapore

Gold - DBS Group Holdings Ltd

Sri Lanka

Gold - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC

Taiwan

Gold - Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd

Silver - CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd

Bronze - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd.



BEST MANAGED COMPANY - HEALTHCARE

China

Gold - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Silver - XtalPi Holdings Ltd

Bronze - Innovent Biologics, Inc.

India

Gold - Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Silver - Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

Bronze - Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

Pakistan

Gold - The Searle Company Ltd

Silver - Citi Pharma Ltd

Bronze - Highnoon Laboratories Ltd

Thailand

Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCLANY - INDUSTRIALS

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – INDUSTRIALS

China

Gold - J&T Global Express Ltd

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - China Communications Construction Company, Ltd.

India

Gold - Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Silver - Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Bronze - NBCC (India) Ltd

Pakistan

Gold - Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd

Silver - Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd

Bronze - Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Megawide Construction Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Siam Cement PCL

Silver - Siam City Cement PCL

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – INFRASTRUCTURE

India

Gold - Cemindia Projects Ltd

Silver - Engineers India Ltd

Bronze - NCC Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Philippines

Gold - Aboitiz InfraCapital (Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.)

Silver - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Bronze - San Miguel Corporation

Taiwan

Gold - Delta Electronics, Inc.

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Japan

Gold - Bengo4.com, Inc.

Silver - Mercari Inc.

Bronze - Rakuten Group, Inc.

Pakistan

Gold - HUM Networks Ltd

Silver - Symmetry Group Ltd

Philippines

Gold - ABS-CBN Corporation

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – REAL ESTATE

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Silver - New World Development Co Ltd

Bronze - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua Tbk

Philippines

Gold - SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

Silver - Ayala Corporation

Singapore

Gold - Mapletree Industrial Trust

Thailand

Gold - Central Pattana PCL

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – RENEWABLE ENERGY

Indonesia

Gold - PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk

Malaysia

Gold - Samaiden Group

Philippines

Gold - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

Silver - Alternergy Holdings Corporation

Bronze - Nexgen Energy Corporation

Sri Lanka

Gold - Hayleys Solar (Hayleys PLC)

Thailand

Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL

Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL

Bronze - Global Power Synergy PCL



BEST MANAGED COMPANY - RETAIL

China

Gold - JD.com Inc

Silver - Meituan

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd

Silver - DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd

Japan

Gold - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Philippines

Gold - SM Retail (SM Investments Corporation)

Silver - Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

Bronze - Wilcon Depot, Inc.

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – TECHNOLOGY

China

Gold - Xi'an ESWIN Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Silver - Horizon Robotics

Bronze - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. (The 4th Paradigm)

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Tencent Holdings Ltd

Silver - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Japan

Gold - Rakuten Group, Inc.

Silver - Infomart Corporation

Pakistan

Gold - Symmetry Group Ltd

Silver - Systems Limited

Taiwan

Gold - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)

Silver - Primax Electronics Ltd

Bronze - Wistron Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL

Silver - Hana Microelectronics PCL

Bronze - KCE Electronics PCL

BEST MANAGED COMPANY – TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICES

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Silver - China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - PCCW Ltd

Silver - SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd

Bronze - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Bronze - PT XLSMART Telecom Sejahtera Tbk

Japan

Gold - KDDI Corporation

Silver - NTT Inc

Pakistan

Gold - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Globe Telecom, Inc.

Silver - PLDT, Inc.

Singapore

Gold - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel)

Sri Lanka

Gold - Dialog Axiata PLC

Taiwan

Gold - WNC Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Advanced Info Service Co., Ltd.



BEST MANAGED COMPANY – TRANSPORTATION

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - MTR Corporation Ltd

Pakistan

Gold - PIA Holding Company Ltd

Silver - Pakistan National Shipping Corporation

Philippines

Gold - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Singapore

Gold - Singapore Airlines Ltd

Thailand

Gold - Airports of Thailand PCL



BEST MANAGED COMPANY – UTILITY SERVICES

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (Towngas)

Silver - HK Electric Investments Ltd

Bronze - CLP Holdings Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Malaysia

Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Pakistan

Gold - K-Electric Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.

Thailand

Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL

Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL

Bronze - Gunkul Engineering PCL