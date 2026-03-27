Asia's Best Companies 2026 Poll: Market winners

FinanceAsia has once again published its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.

Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

The FA team is delighted to announce the 2026 winners below for the industry categories. The market winners can be found here.

Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists are detailed where applicable. For the list of industry winners click here.

Congratulations to all our market winners:

BEST MANAGED COMPANY

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Silver - China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Silver - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd

Bronze - New World Development Co Ltd

India

Gold - Reliance Industries Ltd

Silver - Tata Steel Ltd

Bronze - Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

Silver - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Bronze - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

Japan

Gold - SoftBank Group Corp.

Silver - Shiseido Company, Ltd

Bronze - SoftBank Corp.

Malaysia

Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Silver - Southern Cable Group Berhad

Bronze - Solarvest Holdings Berhad

Pakistan

Gold - Lucky Cement Ltd

Silver - Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd

Bronze - Bank Alfalah Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Apex Mining Co., Inc.

Silver - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

Silver - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Bronze - Megawide Construction Corporation

Singapore

Gold - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Silver - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd

Bronze - CapitaLand Investment Ltd

Sri Lanka

Gold - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC

Silver - DFCC Bank PLC

Taiwan

Gold - WNC Corporation

Silver - Primax Electronics Ltd

Bronze -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)

Thailand

Gold - B. Grimm Power PCL

Silver - Gulf Energy Development PCL

Bronze - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL



MOST COMMITTED TO ESG

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Silver - China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Silver - Sino Group

Bronze - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

India

Gold - Wipro Ltd

Silver - Tata Steel Ltd

Bronze - Adani Power Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Ciputra Development Tbk

Silver - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Bronze - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Japan

Gold - Shiseido Company, Ltd

Silver - SoftBank Group Corp.

Bronze - SoftBank Corp.

Malaysia

Gold - Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad

Silver - Sunway Berhad

Bronze - IHH Healthcare Berhad

Pakistan

Gold - Engro Holdings

Silver - Bank Alfalah Ltd

Bronze - Indus Motors Company Ltd

Philippines

Gold - SM Investment Corporation

Silver - Ayala Corporation

Bronze - Aboitiz Power Corporation

Singapore

Gold - Seatrium Ltd

Silver - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Sri Lanka

Gold - Hayleys PLC

Silver - John Keells Holdings PLC

Bronze - Aitken Spence PLC

Taiwan

Gold - WNC Corporation

Silver - Primax Electronics Ltd

Bronze - Delta Electronics, Inc.

Thailand

Gold - Thai Union Group PCL

Silver - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL

Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL

BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY

China

Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Silver - China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - MTR Corporation Ltd

Silver - PCCW Ltd

Bronze - CTF Services Ltd

India

Gold - Reliance Jio

Silver - Tata Elxsi Ltd

Bronze - Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

Silver - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Japan

Gold - SoftBank Group Corp.

Silver - SoftBank Corp.

Bronze - Rakuten Group, Inc.

Malaysia

Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Pakistan

Gold - Systems Limited

Silver - Symmetry Group Ltd

Bronze - Bank Alfalah Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Silver - Alliance Global, Inc.

Bronze - Megawide Construction Corporation

Singapore

Gold - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Sri Lanka

Gold - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC

Silver - DFCC Bank PLC

Taiwan

Gold - Delta Electronics, Inc.

Silver - Quanta Computer Inc.

Bronze WNC Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL

Silver - Charoen Pokphand Foods

Bronze -Thai Union Group PCL

MOST COMMITTED TO DEI

China

Gold - China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Bronze - Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sino Group

Silver - New World Development Co Ltd

Bronze - AIA Group Ltd

India

Gold - Wipro Ltd

Silver - NELCO Ltd

Bronze - Adani Enterprises Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Silver - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

Bronze - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

Japan

Gold - Shiseido Company, Ltd

Malaysia

Gold - Axiata Group Berhad

Silver - Gamuda Berhad

Bronze - Mah Sing Group

Pakistan

Gold - Habib Bank Ltd (HBL)

Silver - Systems Limited

Bronze - Engro Holdings

Philippines

Gold - Ayala Corporation

Silver - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

Bronze - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Singapore

Gold - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Sri Lanka

Gold - John Keells Holdings PLC

Silver - Hemas Holdings PLC

Bronze - Aitken Spence PLC

Taiwan

Gold - WNC Corporation

Silver - MediaTek Inc.

Bronze - Primax Electronics Ltd

Thailand

Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL

Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL

Bronze - Bangchak Corporation PCL



BEST INVESTOR RELATIONS

China

Gold - China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Silver - New World Development Co Ltd

Bronze - Link Real Estate Investment Trust

India

Gold - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Silver - ICICI Bank Ltd

Bronze - Infosys Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Silver - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - PT Ciputra Development Tbk

Japan

Gold - Rakuten Group, Inc.

Silver - Shiseido Company, Ltd

Bronze - SoftBank Group Corp.

Malaysia

Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Silver - CelcomDigi

Bronze - Farm Fresh Berhad

Bronze - Telekom Malaysia

Philippines

Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Silver - Megawide Construction Corporation

Bronze - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

Singapore

Gold - CapitaLand Investment Ltd

Silver - SATS Ltd

Bronze - Seatrium Ltd

Sri Lanka

Gold - DFCC Bank PLC

Silver - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC

Taiwan

Gold - WNC Corporation

Silver - Delta Electronics, Inc.

Bronze - MediaTek Inc.

Thailand

Gold - B. Grimm Power PCL

Silver - PTT Exploration and Production PCL

Bronze - Central Pattana PCL



BEST LARGE CAP COMPANY

China

Gold - China Telecom Corporation Ltd

Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd

Silver- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Bronze - Sino Group

India

Gold - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Silver - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Bronze - Infosys Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Silver - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

Bronze - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Japan

Gold - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Silver - SoftBank Corp.

Bronze - Rakuten Group, Inc.

Malaysia

Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Philippines

Gold - SM Investments Corporation

Silver - Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bronze - Manila Electric Company

Singapore

Gold - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Silver - CapitaLand Investment Ltd

Taiwan

Gold - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)

Silver - Wistron Corporation

Bronze - Delta Electronics, Inc.

Thailand

Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL

Silver - PTT Exploration and Production PCL

Bronze - Gulf Energy Development PCL

BEST MID CAP COMPANY

China

Gold - Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering

Silver - China Communication Services Corporation Ltd

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - CTF Services Ltd

Silver - DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd

India

Gold - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Silver - Shree Cement Ltd

Bronze - Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk

Silver - PT XLSMART Telecom Sejahtera Tbk

Bronze - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Japan

Gold - Shiseido Company, Ltd

Malaysia

Gold - Sunway Berhad

Philippines

Gold - Ayala Corporation

Silver - Jollibee Foods Corporation

Bronze - GT Capital Holdings, Inc.

Singapore

Gold - Seatrium Ltd

Taiwan

Gold - WNC Corporation

Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Bronze - E Ink Holdings Inc.

Thailand

Gold - Thai Oil PCL

Silver - SCG Packaging PCL

Bronze - Global Power Synergy PCL

Vietnam

Gold - Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank)

Silver - FPT Corporation

BEST SMALL CAP COMPANY



China

Gold - HBM Holdings Ltd (Harbour BioMed)

Silver - GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc.

Bronze - Viva Biotech Holdings

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Far East Consortium International Ltd

Silver - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Bronze - ARTA TechFin Corporation Ltd

India

Gold - Aarti Industries Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

Silver - PT Astra Otoparts Tbk

Bronze - PT Superior Prima Sukses Tbk

Japan

Gold - Infomart Corporation

Silver - Bengo4.com, Inc.

Philippines

Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.

Silver - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

Bronze - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Sri Lanka

Gold - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC

Taiwan

Gold - Marketech International Corporation

Silver - Primax Electronics Ltd

Bronze - Sitronix Technology Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Bangchak Corporation PCL

Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL

Bronze - Thai Union Group PCLBEST CEO

BEST CEO

China

Gold - Junyou Ge - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Silver - Dong Xin - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Bronze - Dechao Yu - Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Echo Huang - New World Development Co Ltd

Silver - Michael Smith - Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd

Bronze - Zhang Yuying - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd

India

Gold - Manish Tiwary - Nestlé India Ltd

Silver - Mukesh Ambani - Reliance Industries Ltd

Bronze - K. Krithivasan - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - Christian Kartawijaya - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

Silver - Hendra Lembong - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

Bronze - Hery Gunardi - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - Thedorus Ardi Hartoko - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Japan

Gold - Masayoshi Son - SoftBank Group Corp.

Silver - Junichi Miyakawa - SoftBank Corp.

Bronze - Tadashi Yanai - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Malaysia

Gold - Tan Sri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah - Sunway Berhad

Silver - Shamsul Bin Ahmad - Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Bronze - Dato’ Calvin Chan - Oriental Kopi Holdings Berhad

Pakistan

Gold - Muhammad Javed Iqbal - United Bank Ltd

Silver - Atif Aslam Bajwa - Bank Alfalah Ltd

Bronze - Faisal Hussain - The Organic Meat Company Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Edgar B. Saavedra - Megawide Construction Corporation

Silver - Oliver Y. Tan - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation

Bronze - Nestor Tan - BDO Unibank, Inc.

Singapore

Gold - Vincent Chong - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Silver - Chris Ong - Seatrium Ltd

Taiwan

Gold - Jeffrey Gau - WNC Corporation

Silver - Glenn Chai - Starlux Airlines Co., Ltd.

Bronze - Yung-Chung Pan - Primax Electronics Ltd

Thailand

Gold - Dr. Harald Link - B. Grimm Power PCL

Silver - Prasit Boondoungprasert - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Bronze - Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-osoth - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL

BEST CFO

China

Gold - Zhou Zejian - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Silver - Li Yuzhou - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Bronze - Rachael You - Innovent Biologics, Inc.

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Brendan McGraw - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Silver - Martin Li - Hengan International Group Co Ltd

Bronze - Boswell Cheung - Far East Consortium International Ltd

India

Gold - Alok Agarwal - Reliance Industries Ltd

Silver - Samir Seksaria - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

Bronze - Jayesh Sanghrajka - Infosys Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - Novita Widya Anggraini - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Silver - Ade Cahyo Nugroho - PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk

Silver - Sunnira Ly - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk

Bronze - Ian Sigit Kurniawan - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Japan

Gold - Kazuhiko Fujihara - Softbank Corp.

Silver - Ayako Hirofuji - Shiseido Company, Ltd

Bronze - Yoshimitsu Goto - SoftBank Group Corp.

Malaysia

Gold - Badrulhisyam bin Fauzi - Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Silver - Mohd Khairul Bin Mat Hassan - Farm Fresh Berhad

Pakistan

Gold - Irfan Ahmed Meer - Habib Bank Ltd (HBL)

Silver - Amad Uddin - Hascol Petroleum Ltd

Bronze - Syed Imran Ali Shah - Meezan Bank Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Gigi Miguel - Manila Water Company, Inc.

Silver - Jez G. dela Cruz - Megawide Construction Corporation

Bronze - Estella O. Tuason-Occeña - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Singapore

Gold - Stephen Lu - Seatrium Ltd

Silver - Cedric Foo - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Sri Lanka

Gold - Nuwan Withanage - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC

Taiwan

Gold - Yin-Yi Hsiao - Primax Electronics Ltd

Silver - Jona Song - WNC Corporation

Bronze - Stone Shih - Wistron Corporation

Thailand

Gold - Chanamas Sasnanand - PTT Exploration and Production PCL

Silver Siriwong Borvornboonrutai - B. Grimm Power PCL

Bronze Ratiporn Ratcharoen - Osotspa PCL

BEST COO

China

Gold - Qin Jian - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Hong Kong

Gold - Ricky Lui - Hysan Development Co Ltd

India

Gold - Sanjay Kumar Jha - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Silver - Subramanian Sarma - Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Bronze - Sameer Yogishwar - HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - Armand Wahyudi Hartono - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

Silver - Hastining B Astuti - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Pakistan

Gold - Ebrahim Yakoob - Meezan Bank Ltd

Silver - Tariq Sayeed Saigol - Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd

Bronze - Ali Hussain - The Organic Meat Company Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Brigitte Carmel C. Lapasaran Lim - Topline Business Development Corporation

Silver - Ronnie L. Aperocho - Manila Electric Company

Bronze - Arnold Jether A. Mortera - Manila Water Company, Inc.

Singapore

Gold - How Jat Chor - Seatrium Ltd

Silver - Lim Khiang Tong - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC)

Thailand

Gold - Tritecha Tangmatitham - Supalai PCL

Silver - Khun Jareeporn Jarukornsakul - WHA Corporation PCL

Bronze - Sirimet Leepagorn - Global Power Synergy PCBEST CTO

BEST CTO

India

Gold - Anurag Jain - Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Silver - Manas Mehra - Dabur India Ltd

Bronze - Poorav Sheth - Hindalco Industries Ltd

Indonesia

Gold - Rio Anugrah - PT MNC Digital Entertainment Tbk

Pakistan

Gold - Muhammad Faisal Anwar - Habib Bank Ltd (HBL)

Silver - Mohib Hasan Khan - Bank Alfalah Ltd

Bronze - Muhammad Faiz-Ur-Rehman - Meezan Bank Ltd

Philippines

Gold - Manish Chawla - Union Bank of the Philippines

Singapore

Gold - Shiang Long Lee - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Thailand

Gold - Sompob Witworrasakul - SCG Packaging PCL

Silver - Matthias Jürgens - B. Grimm Power PCL



WOMEN’S LEADER

China

Gold - Michelle Yu Xia - Akeso, Inc.

Silver - Li Yuzhou - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Hong Kong SAR

Gold - Echo Huang - New World Development Co Ltd

Silver - Liu Min - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd

Bronze - Maggie Mui - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Indonesia

Gold - Vera Eve Lim - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

Silver - Dian Siswarini - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Bronze - Hastining B Astuti - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)

Japan

Gold - Ayako Hirofuji - Shiseido Company, Ltd

Malaysia

Gold - Leong Kit May - Axis Real Estate Investment Trust

Philippines

Gold - Robina Gokongwei-Pe - Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

Silver - Estella O. Tuason-Occeña - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation

Taiwan

Gold - Sophia Cheng - Shiseido Company, Ltd

Thailand

Gold - Mookda Pairatchavet - Osotspa PCL

Silver - Kobboon Srichai - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Bronze - Jareeporn Jarukornsakul - WHA Corporation PCL

