Asia's Best Companies 2026 Poll: Market winners

FinanceAsia has once again published its highly regarded benchmark of Asia's best companies.
Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the poll evaluates the corporate behaviour and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.
The FA team is delighted to announce the 2026 winners below for the industry categories. The market winners can be found here.
Following very positive market participation, we have decided to award up to three medals per category to reflect corporate achievements. Gold, Silver and Bronze medallists are detailed where applicable. For the list of industry winners click here.
Congratulations to all our market winners:
BEST MANAGED COMPANY
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - China Telecom Corporation Ltd
Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd
Bronze - New World Development Co Ltd
India
Gold - Reliance Industries Ltd
Silver - Tata Steel Ltd
Bronze - Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Silver - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Bronze - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk
Japan
Gold - SoftBank Group Corp.
Silver - Shiseido Company, Ltd
Bronze - SoftBank Corp.
Malaysia
Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Silver - Southern Cable Group Berhad
Bronze - Solarvest Holdings Berhad
Pakistan
Gold - Lucky Cement Ltd
Silver - Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd
Bronze - Bank Alfalah Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Apex Mining Co., Inc.
Silver - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Silver - International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
Bronze - Megawide Construction Corporation
Singapore
Gold - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)
Silver - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
Bronze - CapitaLand Investment Ltd
Sri Lanka
Gold - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC
Silver - DFCC Bank PLC
Taiwan
Gold - WNC Corporation
Silver - Primax Electronics Ltd
Bronze -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)
Thailand
Gold - B. Grimm Power PCL
Silver - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Bronze - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
MOST COMMITTED TO ESG
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - China Telecom Corporation Ltd
Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Sino Group
Bronze - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
India
Gold - Wipro Ltd
Silver - Tata Steel Ltd
Bronze - Adani Power Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Ciputra Development Tbk
Silver - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Bronze - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Japan
Gold - Shiseido Company, Ltd
Silver - SoftBank Group Corp.
Bronze - SoftBank Corp.
Malaysia
Gold - Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad
Silver - Sunway Berhad
Bronze - IHH Healthcare Berhad
Pakistan
Gold - Engro Holdings
Silver - Bank Alfalah Ltd
Bronze - Indus Motors Company Ltd
Philippines
Gold - SM Investment Corporation
Silver - Ayala Corporation
Bronze - Aboitiz Power Corporation
Singapore
Gold - Seatrium Ltd
Silver - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)
Sri Lanka
Gold - Hayleys PLC
Silver - John Keells Holdings PLC
Bronze - Aitken Spence PLC
Taiwan
Gold - WNC Corporation
Silver - Primax Electronics Ltd
Bronze - Delta Electronics, Inc.
Thailand
Gold - Thai Union Group PCL
Silver - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL
Bronze - B. Grimm Power PCL
BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY
China
Gold - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Silver - China Telecom Corporation Ltd
Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - MTR Corporation Ltd
Silver - PCCW Ltd
Bronze - CTF Services Ltd
India
Gold - Reliance Jio
Silver - Tata Elxsi Ltd
Bronze - Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Japan
Gold - SoftBank Group Corp.
Silver - SoftBank Corp.
Bronze - Rakuten Group, Inc.
Malaysia
Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Pakistan
Gold - Systems Limited
Silver - Symmetry Group Ltd
Bronze - Bank Alfalah Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Silver - Alliance Global, Inc.
Bronze - Megawide Construction Corporation
Singapore
Gold - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)
Sri Lanka
Gold - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC
Silver - DFCC Bank PLC
Taiwan
Gold - Delta Electronics, Inc.
Silver - Quanta Computer Inc.
Bronze WNC Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Gulf Energy Development PCL
Silver - Charoen Pokphand Foods
Bronze -Thai Union Group PCL
MOST COMMITTED TO DEI
China
Gold - China Telecom Corporation Ltd
Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Bronze - Innovent Biologics, Inc.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sino Group
Silver - New World Development Co Ltd
Bronze - AIA Group Ltd
India
Gold - Wipro Ltd
Silver - NELCO Ltd
Bronze - Adani Enterprises Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Bronze - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk
Japan
Gold - Shiseido Company, Ltd
Malaysia
Gold - Axiata Group Berhad
Silver - Gamuda Berhad
Bronze - Mah Sing Group
Pakistan
Gold - Habib Bank Ltd (HBL)
Silver - Systems Limited
Bronze - Engro Holdings
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Bronze - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Singapore
Gold - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)
Sri Lanka
Gold - John Keells Holdings PLC
Silver - Hemas Holdings PLC
Bronze - Aitken Spence PLC
Taiwan
Gold - WNC Corporation
Silver - MediaTek Inc.
Bronze - Primax Electronics Ltd
Thailand
Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL
Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze - Bangchak Corporation PCL
BEST INVESTOR RELATIONS
China
Gold - China Telecom Corporation Ltd
Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - New World Development Co Ltd
Bronze - Link Real Estate Investment Trust
India
Gold - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Silver - ICICI Bank Ltd
Bronze - Infosys Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - PT Ciputra Development Tbk
Japan
Gold - Rakuten Group, Inc.
Silver - Shiseido Company, Ltd
Bronze - SoftBank Group Corp.
Malaysia
Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Silver - CelcomDigi
Bronze - Farm Fresh Berhad
Bronze - Telekom Malaysia
Philippines
Gold - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Silver - Megawide Construction Corporation
Bronze - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Singapore
Gold - CapitaLand Investment Ltd
Silver - SATS Ltd
Bronze - Seatrium Ltd
Sri Lanka
Gold - DFCC Bank PLC
Silver - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC
Taiwan
Gold - WNC Corporation
Silver - Delta Electronics, Inc.
Bronze - MediaTek Inc.
Thailand
Gold - B. Grimm Power PCL
Silver - PTT Exploration and Production PCL
Bronze - Central Pattana PCL
BEST LARGE CAP COMPANY
China
Gold - China Telecom Corporation Ltd
Silver - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Bronze - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Henderson Land Development Co Ltd
Silver- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Bronze - Sino Group
India
Gold - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Silver - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
Bronze - Infosys Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Silver - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Bronze - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Japan
Gold - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Silver - SoftBank Corp.
Bronze - Rakuten Group, Inc.
Malaysia
Gold - Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Philippines
Gold - SM Investments Corporation
Silver - Bank of the Philippine Islands
Bronze - Manila Electric Company
Singapore
Gold - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)
Silver - CapitaLand Investment Ltd
Taiwan
Gold - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)
Silver - Wistron Corporation
Bronze - Delta Electronics, Inc.
Thailand
Gold - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL
Silver - PTT Exploration and Production PCL
Bronze - Gulf Energy Development PCL
BEST MID CAP COMPANY
China
Gold - Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering
Silver - China Communication Services Corporation Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - CTF Services Ltd
Silver - DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd
India
Gold - Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Silver - Shree Cement Ltd
Bronze - Indraprastha Gas Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk
Silver - PT XLSMART Telecom Sejahtera Tbk
Bronze - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Japan
Gold - Shiseido Company, Ltd
Malaysia
Gold - Sunway Berhad
Philippines
Gold - Ayala Corporation
Silver - Jollibee Foods Corporation
Bronze - GT Capital Holdings, Inc.
Singapore
Gold - Seatrium Ltd
Taiwan
Gold - WNC Corporation
Silver - Far Eastern New Century Corporation
Bronze - E Ink Holdings Inc.
Thailand
Gold - Thai Oil PCL
Silver - SCG Packaging PCL
Bronze - Global Power Synergy PCL
Vietnam
Gold - Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank)
Silver - FPT Corporation
BEST SMALL CAP COMPANY
China
Gold - HBM Holdings Ltd (Harbour BioMed)
Silver - GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) Inc.
Bronze - Viva Biotech Holdings
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Far East Consortium International Ltd
Silver - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
Bronze - ARTA TechFin Corporation Ltd
India
Gold - Aarti Industries Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk
Silver - PT Astra Otoparts Tbk
Bronze - PT Superior Prima Sukses Tbk
Japan
Gold - Infomart Corporation
Silver - Bengo4.com, Inc.
Philippines
Gold - Manila Water Company, Inc.
Silver - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Bronze - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Sri Lanka
Gold - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC
Taiwan
Gold - Marketech International Corporation
Silver - Primax Electronics Ltd
Bronze - Sitronix Technology Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Bangchak Corporation PCL
Silver - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze - Thai Union Group PCLBEST CEO
BEST CEO
China
Gold - Junyou Ge - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Silver - Dong Xin - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Bronze - Dechao Yu - Innovent Biologics, Inc.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Echo Huang - New World Development Co Ltd
Silver - Michael Smith - Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
Bronze - Zhang Yuying - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd
India
Gold - Manish Tiwary - Nestlé India Ltd
Silver - Mukesh Ambani - Reliance Industries Ltd
Bronze - K. Krithivasan - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - Christian Kartawijaya - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk
Silver - Hendra Lembong - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Bronze - Hery Gunardi - PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Thedorus Ardi Hartoko - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Japan
Gold - Masayoshi Son - SoftBank Group Corp.
Silver - Junichi Miyakawa - SoftBank Corp.
Bronze - Tadashi Yanai - Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.
Malaysia
Gold - Tan Sri Dr. Jeffrey Cheah - Sunway Berhad
Silver - Shamsul Bin Ahmad - Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Bronze - Dato’ Calvin Chan - Oriental Kopi Holdings Berhad
Pakistan
Gold - Muhammad Javed Iqbal - United Bank Ltd
Silver - Atif Aslam Bajwa - Bank Alfalah Ltd
Bronze - Faisal Hussain - The Organic Meat Company Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Edgar B. Saavedra - Megawide Construction Corporation
Silver - Oliver Y. Tan - Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation
Bronze - Nestor Tan - BDO Unibank, Inc.
Singapore
Gold - Vincent Chong - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)
Silver - Chris Ong - Seatrium Ltd
Taiwan
Gold - Jeffrey Gau - WNC Corporation
Silver - Glenn Chai - Starlux Airlines Co., Ltd.
Bronze - Yung-Chung Pan - Primax Electronics Ltd
Thailand
Gold - Dr. Harald Link - B. Grimm Power PCL
Silver - Prasit Boondoungprasert - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
Bronze - Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-osoth - Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL
BEST CFO
China
Gold - Zhou Zejian - Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Silver - Li Yuzhou - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Bronze - Rachael You - Innovent Biologics, Inc.
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Brendan McGraw - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Silver - Martin Li - Hengan International Group Co Ltd
Bronze - Boswell Cheung - Far East Consortium International Ltd
India
Gold - Alok Agarwal - Reliance Industries Ltd
Silver - Samir Seksaria - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Bronze - Jayesh Sanghrajka - Infosys Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - Novita Widya Anggraini - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Silver - Ade Cahyo Nugroho - PT Bank Syariah Indonesia Tbk
Silver - Sunnira Ly - PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk
Bronze - Ian Sigit Kurniawan - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Japan
Gold - Kazuhiko Fujihara - Softbank Corp.
Silver - Ayako Hirofuji - Shiseido Company, Ltd
Bronze - Yoshimitsu Goto - SoftBank Group Corp.
Malaysia
Gold - Badrulhisyam bin Fauzi - Tenaga Nasional Berhad
Silver - Mohd Khairul Bin Mat Hassan - Farm Fresh Berhad
Pakistan
Gold - Irfan Ahmed Meer - Habib Bank Ltd (HBL)
Silver - Amad Uddin - Hascol Petroleum Ltd
Bronze - Syed Imran Ali Shah - Meezan Bank Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Gigi Miguel - Manila Water Company, Inc.
Silver - Jez G. dela Cruz - Megawide Construction Corporation
Bronze - Estella O. Tuason-Occeña - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Singapore
Gold - Stephen Lu - Seatrium Ltd
Silver - Cedric Foo - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)
Sri Lanka
Gold - Nuwan Withanage - Softlogic Life Insurance PLC
Taiwan
Gold - Yin-Yi Hsiao - Primax Electronics Ltd
Silver - Jona Song - WNC Corporation
Bronze - Stone Shih - Wistron Corporation
Thailand
Gold - Chanamas Sasnanand - PTT Exploration and Production PCL
Silver Siriwong Borvornboonrutai - B. Grimm Power PCL
Bronze Ratiporn Ratcharoen - Osotspa PCL
BEST COO
China
Gold - Qin Jian - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Hong Kong
Gold - Ricky Lui - Hysan Development Co Ltd
India
Gold - Sanjay Kumar Jha - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Silver - Subramanian Sarma - Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Bronze - Sameer Yogishwar - HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - Armand Wahyudi Hartono - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Silver - Hastining B Astuti - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Pakistan
Gold - Ebrahim Yakoob - Meezan Bank Ltd
Silver - Tariq Sayeed Saigol - Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd
Bronze - Ali Hussain - The Organic Meat Company Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Brigitte Carmel C. Lapasaran Lim - Topline Business Development Corporation
Silver - Ronnie L. Aperocho - Manila Electric Company
Bronze - Arnold Jether A. Mortera - Manila Water Company, Inc.
Singapore
Gold - How Jat Chor - Seatrium Ltd
Silver - Lim Khiang Tong - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC)
Thailand
Gold - Tritecha Tangmatitham - Supalai PCL
Silver - Khun Jareeporn Jarukornsakul - WHA Corporation PCL
Bronze - Sirimet Leepagorn - Global Power Synergy PCBEST CTO
BEST CTO
India
Gold - Anurag Jain - Bajaj Finserv Ltd
Silver - Manas Mehra - Dabur India Ltd
Bronze - Poorav Sheth - Hindalco Industries Ltd
Indonesia
Gold - Rio Anugrah - PT MNC Digital Entertainment Tbk
Pakistan
Gold - Muhammad Faisal Anwar - Habib Bank Ltd (HBL)
Silver - Mohib Hasan Khan - Bank Alfalah Ltd
Bronze - Muhammad Faiz-Ur-Rehman - Meezan Bank Ltd
Philippines
Gold - Manish Chawla - Union Bank of the Philippines
Singapore
Gold - Shiang Long Lee - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)
Thailand
Gold - Sompob Witworrasakul - SCG Packaging PCL
Silver - Matthias Jürgens - B. Grimm Power PCL
WOMEN’S LEADER
China
Gold - Michelle Yu Xia - Akeso, Inc.
Silver - Li Yuzhou - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
Hong Kong SAR
Gold - Echo Huang - New World Development Co Ltd
Silver - Liu Min - ENN Energy Holdings Ltd
Bronze - Maggie Mui - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
Indonesia
Gold - Vera Eve Lim - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
Silver - Dian Siswarini - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Bronze - Hastining B Astuti - PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)
Japan
Gold - Ayako Hirofuji - Shiseido Company, Ltd
Malaysia
Gold - Leong Kit May - Axis Real Estate Investment Trust
Philippines
Gold - Robina Gokongwei-Pe - Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.
Silver - Estella O. Tuason-Occeña - Bloomberry Resorts Corporation
Taiwan
Gold - Sophia Cheng - Shiseido Company, Ltd
Thailand
Gold - Mookda Pairatchavet - Osotspa PCL
Silver - Kobboon Srichai - Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
Bronze - Jareeporn Jarukornsakul - WHA Corporation PCL