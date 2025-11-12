Standard Chartered Securities (China) appoints CEO

Standard Chartered Securities (China) has appointed Jim Wang as chief executive officer, to oversee the company’s overall operations and reporting to its board of directors.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Standard Chartered Securities (China) has appointed Jim Wang as chief executive officer, to oversee the company’s overall operations and reporting to its board of directors.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.