Standard Chartered Securities (China) appoints CEO

Beijing-based Jim Wang is leading the subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong).
November 12, 2025

Standard Chartered Securities (China) has appointed Jim Wang as chief executive officer, to oversee the company’s overall operations and reporting to its board of directors.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media