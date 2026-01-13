FinanceAsia Awards 2026 - open now

The FinanceAsia team is delighted to open submissions to the 30th edition of our annual flagship Awards, the FinanceAsia Awards 2026, which recognise the best banks, brokers, rating agencies, consultants, law firms and non-bank financial institutions across the region.

Despite uncertainty over tariffs, Asia Pacific's markets in 2025 markets saw a solid recovery with a combination of initial public offerings (IPOs), M&A, debt deals and other acitivity.

The year saw a number of large M&A deals, IPOs and bond offerings, with markets such as mainland China, Hong Kong India and Japan performing particularly well. A combination of artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, and the drive towards net zero, will continue to be seen as key investment opportunities in the region.



The FinanceAsia team is once again inviting market participants to showcase their capabilities when supporting clients. We want to celebrate those institutions that have shown a determination to deliver desirable outcomes for their clients, through a display of commercial and technical acumen. We also want to thank our expert judging panel (see at the link below).

The Awards cover 20 markets across categories for both domestic and international firms.



We look forward to meeting the winners and highly commendeds at the FinanceAsia Awards Ceremony in June.

Key Dates

Launch date: January 14, 2026

Entry and submission deadline: February 26, 2026

Winners announced: Week of April 13, 2026

Awards ceremony / gala dinner: June 25, 2026

Eligibility period: All entries should relate to acheivements from the period January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025