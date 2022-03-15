Citi appoints chief economist for China

Hong Kong-based Dr. Xiangrong Yu takes on responsibility for the bank’s views on China’s economy and policy. He shares with FA his thoughts on last week’s move by the PBOC’s to offer a RMB 1 trillion fiscal boost, as well as his concerns around inflation in 2H22.
March 15, 2022

On Thursday, Citi announced the appointment of Dr. Xiangrong Yu as the bank’s new China chief economist.

He succeeds Dr. Li-Gang Liu, who recently stepped into the new role of Asia Pacific head of Economic Analysis, across the bank’s Global Wealth Management Division.

In his new post, based in Hong Kong, Yu will be responsible for the bank’s views on China’s economy and policy.

He brings to the role 15 years of experience in economics research, as well as experience advising institutional clients as an economist at China International Capital Corporation CICC, and in similar capacities at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority HKMA...

