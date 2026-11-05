Outstanding mortgage rates for individual borrowers will be cut by 0.5%, potentially helping around 50 million households, while the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for most banks will also be cut by 0.5%.
Hong Kong-based Dr. Xiangrong Yu takes on responsibility for the bank’s views on China’s economy and policy. He shares with FA his thoughts on last week’s move by the PBOC’s to offer a RMB 1 trillion fiscal boost, as well as his concerns around inflation in 2H22.
The PBOC's plans to issue a cryptocurrency to replace fiat currency is seen as a move to regulate cash flow and to clamp down further on shadow banking. A policy adviser also couldn't resist a swipe at Facebook's Libra.