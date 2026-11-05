pboc

Renminbi rally puts Beijing in a bind

A stronger currency suits Beijing's global ambitions, but threatens exporters. Economists warn the PBOC's latest intervention reveals a delicate balancing act.
November 05, 2026

Hong Kong to expand e-CNY pilot

HKMA and the PBOC to further support the expansion of use cases of the digital yuan in Hong Kong, targeting local consumers and travellers.
January 30, 2024

Citi appoints chief economist for China

Hong Kong-based Dr. Xiangrong Yu takes on responsibility for the bank’s views on China’s economy and policy. He shares with FA his thoughts on last week’s move by the PBOC’s to offer a RMB 1 trillion fiscal boost, as well as his concerns around inflation in 2H22.
March 15, 2022

China’s blockchain seen as a push for greater control

The PBOC's plans to issue a cryptocurrency to replace fiat currency is seen as a move to regulate cash flow and to clamp down further on shadow banking. A policy adviser also couldn't resist a swipe at Facebook's Libra.
October 29, 2019