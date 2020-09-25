FTSE Russell index to include China sovereign bonds from October 2021

FTSE Russell said on Friday in Asia that it will start adding Chinese sovereign bonds into its bond benchmarks from October 2021, a year after the British index compiler decided against such a move.

The decision follows one by JPMorgan Chase, which earlier this year began including Chinese government debt in its own benchmarks in a phased manner. Bloomberg Barclays, another major index compiler, had begun that process in April 2019.

At about $16 trillion in outstanding securities, China is the world’s second largest bond market.

FTSE Russell, which is owned by the London Stock Exchange, said Chinese authorities have implemented “significant improvements”...