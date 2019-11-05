Philippines inflation continued its downward trajectory in August, falling to 1.7%, the lowest in 34 months. With GDP growth holding steady, First Metro Corporation president Rabboni Francis Arjonillo predicts tax reforms will encourage further foreign investment.
The second half of 2019 should see the Philippines economy regaining momentum as increased government spending, combined with the possibility of further central bank rate cuts, look set to tempt investors back in.
With the nation’s May election process finalised, the 2019 national government budget passed the post, and a policy rate cut, the Philippines economy now looks set to meet an official economic forecast of GDP growth at around 6.5%.
Although 2019 is not a presidential election year, First Metro Investment Corporation’s Rabboni Francis Arjonillo predicts May’s general election will stimulate consumer confidence and the nation’s economy in the first half of this year.