First Metro Investment Corporation

Domestic demand will be the key economic driver for growth in the Philippines 2020, on the back of increased government spending, relatively benign inflation and supportive monetary policies. However, the full effects of the coronavirus outbreak are yet to be calculated.
The Philippines is on track to meet its key 2019 targets. With one of the highest GDP’s in Asia, inflation falling to a new low, and international reserves on the rise, this should be enough to attract investors.
Philippines inflation continued its downward trajectory in August, falling to 1.7%, the lowest in 34 months. With GDP growth holding steady, First Metro Corporation president Rabboni Francis Arjonillo predicts tax reforms will encourage further foreign investment.
The second half of 2019 should see the Philippines economy regaining momentum as increased government spending, combined with the possibility of further central bank rate cuts, look set to tempt investors back in.