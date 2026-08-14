monetary policy

Newly appointed Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, tells FinanceAsia about balancing different macroeconomic objectives and choosing the right policy in the face of supply side shocks.
At a recent media conference, incoming Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, stressed the bank’s focus on stabilising inflation, and does not rule out more aggressive policy tightening.
After a relatively smooth year in 2017, the financial secretary of the Philippines proposed drastic reform last year over the way government approves and allocates its budget with an aim to support long-term economic growth.