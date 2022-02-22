BSP Governor: Philippines on strong path to recovery and upper middle-income status

The Philippines is on a strong path to economic recovery and is set to join the ranks of upper middle-income nations, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas BSP governor Benjamin E. Diokno believes.

Speaking to a group of international reporters earlier this month, the governor backed his views with the country’s key economic indicators

The country’s GDP grew by 7.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing full year growth to 5.6%, exceeding the government’s target of 5.5%.

Foreign direct investment FDI returned to pre-pandemic levels, totalling $8.1 billion between January and October 2021 a 48.1% increase compared...