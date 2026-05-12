Hogan Lovells hires Singapore corporate & finance practice partner

Eric Tan has moved to the global law firm from Ashurst in Hong Kong.
May 12, 2026

Global law firm Hogan Lovells has added to its Singapore corporate & finance practice by hiring partner Eric Tan.

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