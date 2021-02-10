Sustainable Finance

Sustainable bond issuance forecast to hit record $650 billion in 2021

Ratings agency Moody's, in its projections, says government support will be a driver for the trend while carbon transition finance is also expected to come of age.
February 10, 2021

Sustainable bonds are set to take up a larger slice of the global bond issuance pie this year, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

The ratings agency is forecasting that the worldwide sale of securities identified as green, social and sustainability bonds collectively classified as sustainable bonds will surge to a record amount of $650 billion in 2021. That would be a 32% increase over the 2020 issuance of $491 billion. It would also represent 8% to 10% of the total bond issuance expected during the year, rising from the 5.5% share they had in 2020.

Green bonds are projected to account for about $375 billion of the...

