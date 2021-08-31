Beijing makes Evergrande an offer it can’t refuse

With strained liquidity leading to asset freezes and potential court action, is the sheer scale of Evergrande's debt 'too big to fail'?
August 31, 2021

China Evergrande Group, China’s biggest property developer and the world’s most heavily indebted one, will likely restructure its operations and massive debt after tough talking from the Chinese government.

The Hong Kong-listed company boasts the largest revenue among Chinese property firms at RMB507.25 billion US$78.3 billion in 2020, according to its 2020 results. In comparison, the second largest Chinese developer, Country Garden, posted a revenue of RMB462.86 billion, for the same period.

This is “the beginning of the end”, where Evergrande will undergo reorganisation and its founding chairman Hui Ka-yan will lose control of the company, Michael Hammond, a former Asia Pacific chief...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222