Han Shih Toh

SriLankan Airlines' bond plans June take-off

Even though it will be guaranteed by the government, the crucial question for investors will be how much SriLankan Airlines will need to pay over the sovereign to get its bond away.
June 19, 2019

Credit risks hang over Hainan Airlines

After its defaults last year, creditors could call in $12 billion of debt from Hainan Airlines, the prize asset of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.
June 12, 2019