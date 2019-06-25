Han Shih Toh

Even though there are no unified standards in Asia, companies like ICBC and Korea Electric Power Corporation are issuing green debt.
China is considering expanding its bond ties with the UK and opening up exchange-listed bonds to more foreign investors.
Even though it will be guaranteed by the government, the crucial question for investors will be how much SriLankan Airlines will need to pay over the sovereign to get its bond away.
In a move to curb local government debt, regional governments will no longer guarantee the offshore bonds of local Chinese state firms.
Neither debt challenges nor international criticism dampened investor enthusiasm for Power Construction Corporation of China's 3-year and perpetual paper.
There are caveats though: the Sino-US trade war and the fact the renminbi is not yet fully convertible.
After its defaults last year, creditors could call in $12 billion of debt from Hainan Airlines, the prize asset of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group.
Stricter credit requirements, the Sino-US trade war and defaults are creating a bonanza of Chinese non-performing loans for foreign investors.
To keep debt markets stable and defaults under control, the Chinese government is injecting money to help support small and medium-sized banks
Investors are rushing back to Chinese LGFV offshore bonds, but credit risk means that picking the wrong ones could be costly.
