Han Shih Toh

Shanghai has been handed more tools, including the acceleration of offshore loans and digital trade, to aid offshore financial services in a boost to the city as a global financial hub; there is also cooperation with Hong Kong.
Lillian Li, Moody’s Ratings VP and senior credit officer, explained to FA that companies in manufacturing, high tech, infrastructure and logistics are facing higher geopolitical risks than other sectors; China's outbound direct investment is on the rise.
There were several multi-billion dollar deals agreed between the two nations at the Beijing summit, however, while the establishment of boards of trade and investment could help, some are sceptical, with Chinese FDI into the US at historically low levels.