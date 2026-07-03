Han Shih Toh

Chinese firms face more geopolitical risks as ODI rises

Lillian Li, Moody’s Ratings VP and senior credit officer, explained to FA that companies in manufacturing, high tech, infrastructure and logistics are facing higher geopolitical risks than other sectors; China's outbound direct investment is on the rise.
June 23, 2026

HKEX eyes more global biotechs to build IPO hub

Amid a structural shift towards Asia, Insilico Medicine's IPO in December was a significant moment for the exchange, while French biotech TheraVectys is understood to be considering a listing.
February 24, 2026