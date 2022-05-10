Citi boosts Australian markets and research capabilities

The bank has announced eight appointments within its Sydney office.
May 10, 2022

Last week, Citi announced a number of new appointments within its Australia-focussed Markets and Research businesses. Comprising both new hires and relocations, the bank’s head of Equities for Australia, Daniel Young, confirmed with FinanceAsia that each will join the bank’s Sydney head office over the course of May, June and July.

Young said that the new headcount is set to strengthen the bank across various strands of the business including non-cash and trading capabilities the products and solutions it can provide for corporate, institutional and governments clients through underwriting, structuring, sales and trading and the bank’s research capacity to provide insights and reliable forecasts across multiple sectors.

