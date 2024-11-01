At an ANZ-sponsored roundtable in mid-June 2023 – jointly held in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Auckland and Wellington – investors and borrowers from across the region shared their experiences, preferences, strategies and visions in relation to how to spur green, social and sustainability (GSS) issuance for the rest of 2023, and beyond.
Investors and borrowers are getting a lot savvier across a wider range of sustainable finance instruments. This is paving the way for more innovative issuance to achieve goals in newer areas like biodiversity, energy transition and gender equality, finds the 6th annual ANZ/FinanceAsia poll.
A selection of leading investors and borrowers across Asia Pacific came together at recent roundtables in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Auckland – organised by ANZ and FinanceAsia – to identify how to overcome hurdles to issuance, plus support growing investor appetite, to take the market for green, social and sustainability (GSS) instruments to the next level.
An ANZ-sponsored roundtable – jointly held in Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Auckland – heard investors and borrowers explore how to bridge various gaps in standards, data and regulation to make green, social and sustainability (GSS) debt more mainstream.
Investors and borrowers across Asia Pacific are bracing for a record year in sustainable debt. And the roadmap suggests even more growth to come, as increasingly savvy market players eye climate targets and back new standards and regulations, finds the 5th annual ANZ/FinanceAsia poll.
An ANZ-sponsored roundtable, jointly held in Sydney and Auckland, heard how an ever-sharper focus on green, social and sustainability (GSS) debt will help foster new industry norms for issuers and investors alike.
Appetite to issue and buy green, social and sustainability (GSS) instruments continues to grow, with ever-more sophisticated borrowers and investors taking a pragmatic view on the need for more uniformity and market standards, finds the 4th annual poll by ANZ and FinanceAsia.
A roundtable hosted by ANZ and FinanceAsia highlighted emerging opportunities in an ever-wider variety of energy infrastructure projects across the region, led by an increasing focus on renewables amid the mantra of sustainability.
Increasing infrastructure capacity in Australia relies on improvements to the procurement process that will, in turn, foster innovation and best practice, said experts at a roundtable hosted by ANZ and FinanceAsia. More risk sharing and a greater focus on sustainability are among key goals.
With the pre-pandemic desire for uncorrelated returns intensifying amid the turbulence of 2020, there is an ever-sharper spotlight on infrastructure as it leverages trends across decentralisation, digitalisation, decarbonisation and democratisation, according to a roundtable hosted by ANZ and FinanceAsia.