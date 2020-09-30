Infrastructure assets to profit from focused fund flows

PARTICIPANTS

Marigold Look, executive director, infrastructure, IFM Investors

Ross Israel, head of global infrastructure, QIC

Christopher Curtain, managing director, OMERS Infrastructure

Jonathan Evans, director, corporate finance, ANZ



DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS

Finding resilience despite uncertainty –

Despite the economic and geopolitical shocks arising from the pandemic, infrastructure has proven robust and maintained its appeal as an asset class.

Against the current investment backdrop, diversification and uncorrelated returns across sectors, geographies and lifecycles are increasingly important objectives – and ones that infrastructure assets are broadly able to fulfil.

The disruption stemming from Covid-19 has also highlighted the importance of understanding the underlying drivers of risk within various infrastructure themes.

Potential deal flow and pipeline –

The potential for shovel-worthy, nation-building projects – especially in line with fiscal stimulus measures – offers a natural multiplier to support recovery.

This also creates a long-duration perspective to deliver sustainable resilience across sectors such as energy, logistics, automation and healthcare.

Opportunities also exist from government deleveraging, with infrastructure divestment a significant avenue to pursue.

Incorporating sustainability within real assets portfolios –

There has been a more structured approach in recent years to sustainability when investing in and also managing infrastructure assets.

There is support in Australia for a sustainable agenda, helping the growing number of investors with specific ESG imperatives to meet their goals.

Over the past couple of years, investors have moved from a compliance mindset in relation to sustainability to one of value creation – in turn shifting thinking in terms of how to transform assets and leverage them to create new opportunities going forward.

Evolving opportunities –

Four key themes underline emerging investment angles: decentralisation; digitalisation; decarbonisation; and democratisation.

Within these areas, specific opportunities within infrastructure include: national resilience and self-sufficiency, with a particular focus on ensuring energy storage and security; nation-building infrastructure, to provide and drive the economic recovery via jobs and long-term, productive infrastructure; and digitalisation, including telecoms and data centres.

There is also an emerging pivot from listed to unlisted infrastructure.



KEY INSIGHTS

On lessons from the pandemic in managing infrastructure assets…

Christopher Curtain, OMERS Infrastructure

“Diversification has been a key lesson to emerge from Covid-19. Some infrastructure assets have been more resilient than others, but we will see multiple knock-on effects as we move through the recovery phase. This underscores the benefits for an infrastructure portfolio of a diverse allocation of assets by sector, geography and operational status versus construction.”

Marigold Look, IFM Investors

“We have dissected our infrastructure portfolio into various buckets of key underlying drivers to further understand the various risk profiles. We are also using this to stress-test our portfolios for future scenarios.”

Ross Israel, QIC

“Diversification is being tested and has broadened for two reasons: firstly, infrastructure and real assets have always performed positively during a low interest rate environment; and secondly, some sectors are disrupting in an accelerated way, in turn creating different levels of risk compared with what has historically been seen.”



On sustainability priorities…

Marigold Look, IFM Investors

“To achieve sustainability objectives, we have reviewed our portfolio, established baselines and set targets for assets. For example, our top seven Australian assets have emissions reduction targets that range from 40% to 100% by 2030, depending on the asset itself.”



Ross Israel, QIC

“Our current focus is on net zero emissions for assets in our portfolio. To achieve this requires an understanding of the carbon emission profile of the asset, then setting a baseline for that asset to work from and identifying reduction initiatives – which can emanate from energy efficiency, embracing renewable and hybrid systems, fuel switching, or offsets that can make the business more sustainable. Although this will take some time to achieve, we are committed to it.”

Jonathan Evans, ANZ

“We see growth in the importance of the ‘S’ in ESG due to the pandemic and it is a priority for investors. We expect to see ongoing flow-through into greenfield infrastructure projects such as social housing.”

Christopher Curtain, OMERS Infrastructure

“We have developed a series of standardised tools and categories to help us assess the broad themes of sustainability.”



On relying on a more focused ESG lens to drive allocation decisions…

Ross Israel, QIC

“We are increasingly looking to set our sustainable investing criteria within our investment process, which involves reviewing how we manage these assets, as well as how we originate and acquire them. Part of this filter is the criticality and vulnerability of the assets.”



Jonathan Evans, ANZ

“ESG is as important for us as it has ever been in terms of screening investment opportunities and facilitating sustainable projects for clients.”



On the appeal of infrastructure assets going forward…

Christopher Curtain, OMERS Infrastructure

“Going forward, we will look to infrastructure assets that provide value-add in a diversified way. This requires us to assess each asset on its merit. For example, data centres are getting attention as a popular thematic, but this was becoming the case before Covid-19, so we are cautious about whether they’ll present attractive risk-adjusted return propositions for us in the future despite them being robust during the pandemic. In addition, many investors would like to see greenfield opportunities to help drive an infrastructure-led recovery, but getting projects built and delivered requires real social justification and support.”

Jonathan Evans, ANZ

“We will continue to look at assets with a long-term perspective as we see good-quality infrastructure assets that can provide a cushion to impacts for investors."

