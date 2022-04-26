Delayed results spell default for some Chinese developers

Auditor resignations plus delayed financial results are bad news for Hong Kong-listed developers.
April 26, 2022

An extraordinarily large surge in the number of Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers that have failed to report their financial results on time, means that some will probably default. Those most likely are firms that have delayed their annual results, and that have had their external auditors changed, experts suggest.

Since late last year, China’s property sector has suffered contagion from the credit crisis of China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer. In December, the Chinese firm admitted it was close to bankruptcy, as it struggled to manage US$300 billion of debt, as reported by FinanceAsia. On March 22, the Hong Kong-listed company announced it would be...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222