With more players staying home and social distancing, Chinese mobile game developers are hoping to establish sticky customers attached to franchised story lines – but bargaining power is incrementally moving towards distributors.
The Tencent-backed global payments and foreign exchange unicorn debuted its borderless card last month in Australia, but headwinds, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, is taking its toll on its existing client base.
Despite aggressive pricing and historically tight yields, investors' appetite for Asia tech credit appears undiminished. It's an issuer's market for sure, but is it enough for a Xiaomi, Gojek, Traveloka or Tokopedia to take the bait?