Venture capital

Why Tencent wants a share in medical service platform

Tencent invested the third time into a medical service platform - a hot sector for investors right now.
November 20, 2019

Tencent led an Rmb1 billion $142 million follow-up Series D on Tuesday in tumour medical service platform Medbanks, bringing people’s attention to the growing market of medical service in China.

Wu Capital and existing investors Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, China Electronics Corporation, CICC, IDG Capital all participated in the round.

This is Tencent’s third investment in Medbanks. The Chinese internet giant led the Series B totalling more than $10 million in early 2016 and doubled down on its investment early this year. This is a logical investment, as cancer treatments have become a chronical disease and a service platform can offer a much longer solution...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222