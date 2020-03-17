Grab Financial is raising $300 million for its spin-off: sources

Grab Financial, the business unit of Grab’s payments, rewards and broader financial services, is raising up to $300 million to prepare the brand to run independently, executives close the matter have informed FinanceAsia.

It is not clear at this stage if the $300 million funding will be sourced from outside investment, a cash injection from Grab or a mixture of both. A spokeswoman for Grab Financial declined to comment on the news.

The news comes on the coattails of regional rival Gojek just completing $1.2 billion fundraising for its expansion, according to Bloomberg. The proceeds will be used, in large part, to take on...