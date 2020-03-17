Corporate maneuvering

Grab Financial is raising $300 million for its spin-off: sources

In a move that has been likened to that of Ant Financial, the Southeast Asian fintech group is busy raising the target amount and separate its business from its parent company, FinanceAsia has learnt.
March 17, 2020

Grab Financial, the business unit of Grab’s payments, rewards and broader financial services, is raising up to $300 million to prepare the brand to run independently, executives close the matter have informed FinanceAsia.

It is not clear at this stage if the $300 million funding will be sourced from outside investment, a cash injection from Grab or a mixture of both. A spokeswoman for Grab Financial declined to comment on the news.

The news comes on the coattails of regional rival Gojek just completing $1.2 billion fundraising for its expansion, according to Bloomberg. The proceeds will be used, in large part, to take on...

