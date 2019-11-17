The jump by the Indonesian ride-hailing unicorn’s co-founder and CEO into politics may upset investors. Nadiem Makarim's timing is inopportune given that Gojek is mid-fundraise for its domestic and international operations.
The Hong Kong-based gaming hardware company plans a global expansion of its payments arm. Lim, who has held executive positions at GIC, MAS and within the Singaporean civil service, could prove a useful ally.
Dana CEO Vincent Iswara aims to prove ‘first-mover’ theory wrong. With backing from the Alibaba affiliate plus plans to raise more capital, his company represents a credible threat to existing players.
Business-to-consumer ecosystems could turbo-charge the growth of insurance in Asia. Trouble is, partnerships often fizzle out due to insurers’ old-fashioned wiring and inflexible cultures. Time for a reboot.
Investment by Mitsubishi Motors, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance includes partnership in mobility and consumer services. Gojek is targeting close to $2.5 billion from its Series F fundraiser.