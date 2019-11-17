gojek

Gojek CEO’s departure may disrupt fundraising plans

The jump by the Indonesian ride-hailing unicorn’s co-founder and CEO into politics may upset investors. Nadiem Makarim's timing is inopportune given that Gojek is mid-fundraise for its domestic and international operations.
October 21, 2019

Gojek corals investors from the Mitsubishi Keiretsu

Investment by Mitsubishi Motors, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance includes partnership in mobility and consumer services. Gojek is targeting close to $2.5 billion from its Series F fundraiser.
July 08, 2019