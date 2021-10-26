Could GoTo abandon plans for a US listing?

On Wednesday October 20 Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund announced it had led a $400 million investment in Indonesia’s GoTo ahead of the Indonesian internet group’s planned initial public offering IPO.

GoTo, which has a valuation of $18 billion and formed through a merger of ride-hailing app Gojek and e-commerce player Tokopedia, said in a media briefing in May that it intended to pursue listings in Indonesia and the US.

“We think it’s the right time, given our size, scale and the maturity of our teams, infrastructure, systems and processes, to be a listed company,” the then Tokopedia president Patrick Cao...