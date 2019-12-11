The Hong Kong-based gaming hardware company plans a global expansion of its payments arm. Lim, who has held executive positions at GIC, MAS and within the Singaporean civil service, could prove a useful ally.
The Lippo and Grab-backed startup, last valued at about $2.9 billion, is riding Indonesia’s cashless payments wave to bring merchants and financial institutions timely consumer insights. Ovo’s CEO Jason Thompson sees a fresh fundraising drive next year to support growth.
Dana CEO Vincent Iswara aims to prove ‘first-mover’ theory wrong. With backing from the Alibaba affiliate plus plans to raise more capital, his company represents a credible threat to existing players.
PT Indo Premier Sekuritas recently won Indonesia’s BEST ECM Bank in FinanceAsia’s prestigious Country Awards 2019. The award highlights the firm’s exceptional drive and track record as a top-quality equity house in Indonesia.