Fitch Ratings

How structural growth and stable funding anchor Indian and Indonesian financiers' resilience

India’s domestically-driven economy and Indonesia’s commodity-led exports should provide some resilience despite a more challenging operating environment characterised by higher global inflation, rising interest rates and liquidity tightening. Elaine Koh, senior director for Asia-Pacific non-bank financial institutions at Fitch Ratings discusses the prospects for India and Indonesia’s finance and leasing sector in the current economic environment.
Fitch Ratings

Chinese Banks: Improved Operating Environment, Credit Positive

Fitch Ratings revised upward the assessment for China’s bank operating environment in May 2021, to ‘bbb-’/positive from ‘bb+’/stable. Grace Wu from Fitch’s Greater China Banks team discusses how an improved operating environment has a positive impact on banks’ standalone credit profiles.
Fitch Ratings
China homebuilding

Pandemic Progress Check: China Homebuilding

Contracted sales of Chinese property developers have largely recovered since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide monthly sales declined by up to 35% at the pandemic’s peak in February 2020 when the government ordered most sales offices to shut, but have since rebounded. Monthly sales growth turned positive in year-on-year terms since May 2020, and cumulative nationwide contracted sales up to September 2020 were 6% higher than in the same period in 2019.
Fitch Ratings

China Market Reforms Lift Securities Growth Prospects

Capital markets in China remain underdeveloped when compared with global peers, despite rapid progress over the last decade. Heavy reliance on indirect finance, evolving regulatory and legal frameworks, and visible government interventions highlight capital markets' weakness in terms of depth and breadth. Fitch Ratings believes ongoing regulatory reforms could strengthen the capital markets framework and thus sustain further development, improving financial system stability and capital mobility.
Fitch Ratings