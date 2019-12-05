unicorn

Gojek CEO’s departure may disrupt fundraising plans

The jump by the Indonesian ride-hailing unicorn’s co-founder and CEO into politics may upset investors. Nadiem Makarim's timing is inopportune given that Gojek is mid-fundraise for its domestic and international operations.
October 21, 2019

Indonesian fintech startup Ovo expects to breakeven in 2-3 yrs

The Lippo and Grab-backed startup, last valued at about $2.9 billion, is riding Indonesia’s cashless payments wave to bring merchants and financial institutions timely consumer insights. Ovo’s CEO Jason Thompson sees a fresh fundraising drive next year to support growth.
September 09, 2019