Mobile payments

Grab’s payments arm reaches tipping point on path to profits

GrabPay’s has begun rolling back subsidies for merchants, suggesting that breakeven for the division may be closer than investors expect.
December 05, 2019

With a critical mass of users now to its name, Singapore's Grab has begun to scale back the subsidies that its payments app gives to merchants.

It is a major turning point for the ride-hailing app company's payments division and reassuring for its investors who are hungry for evidence that it is on the path towards profitability.

Grab’s growing platform also makes higher-margin financial services a viable business for the firm. GrabPay is building out its insurance and lending services as it gathers financial licenses across Southeast Asia.

“We have reached a scale where we can monetise our...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222