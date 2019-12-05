grab

Indonesian fintech startup Ovo expects to breakeven in 2-3 yrs

The Lippo and Grab-backed startup, last valued at about $2.9 billion, is riding Indonesia’s cashless payments wave to bring merchants and financial institutions timely consumer insights. Ovo’s CEO Jason Thompson sees a fresh fundraising drive next year to support growth.
September 09, 2019

Mobile payments: local business for local people

MoMo’s chairman explains why Vietnam’s first national champion could be a fintech player as countries wake up to the implications of letting foreign companies take strategic stakes in their leading e-payment providers.
May 06, 2019