The Lippo and Grab-backed startup, last valued at about $2.9 billion, is riding Indonesia’s cashless payments wave to bring merchants and financial institutions timely consumer insights. Ovo’s CEO Jason Thompson sees a fresh fundraising drive next year to support growth.
Business-to-consumer ecosystems could turbo-charge the growth of insurance in Asia. Trouble is, partnerships often fizzle out due to insurers’ old-fashioned wiring and inflexible cultures. Time for a reboot.
MoMo’s chairman explains why Vietnam’s first national champion could be a fintech player as countries wake up to the implications of letting foreign companies take strategic stakes in their leading e-payment providers.