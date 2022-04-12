GoTo share price soars on first day of trading

The Indonesian unicorn forged ahead with its listing despite a weak stock markets, inflationary uncertainty and the war in Ukraine.
Gojek driver
April 12, 2022

After successfully raising $1.1 billion on the Indonesian Stock Exchange IDX last week, shares of Indonesian super-app, GoTo, soared by 23% on the company’s first day of trading on Monday April 11.

The performance gives a boost to the IDX and could help reinstate confidence in IPO markets, but it may be too soon to draw meaningful conclusions about GoTo’s long term performance.

“I think the IPO went very well, considering everything that’s happening both in the market and globally,” said Pandu Sjahrir, IDX commissioner, in an interaction with FinanceAsia.

“I think it also shows that a very large...

