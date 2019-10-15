valuation

Is Myanmar losing its sparkle for investors?

A dismal human rights record, banking frailty and new elections; how some dedicated private equity firms are battling against the negative news and see light at the end of the tunnel.
September 18, 2018

Hong Kong telecoms carriers bulk up for battle with HKT

COO NiQ Lai tells FinanceAsia how GIC-backed HKBN is more ready than ever to take on PCCW’s HKT after finally bagging WTT. Investors’ will focus on the delivery of promised synergies and fierce competition in the sector.
August 08, 2018

Another tech boom, another dot-com bubble?

As high-flying technology companies grab the attention of equity investors and questions re-emerge as to the sustainability of their share gains, is it dot-com déjà vu all over again?
April 08, 2018