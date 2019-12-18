Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd is the Managing Editor of FinanceAsia, AsianInvestor and CorporateTreasurer. She is responsible for the brands' content and quality across print and digital platforms. Alison writes primarily about M&A, fintech and trends in Asian corporate finance. Alison has been a financial correspondent for over two decades based out of Tokyo, London, Paris, Milan, Rome and currently Hong Kong. Before joining Haymarket, the publisher of the three titles, Alison was the Asia Pacific Finance Correspondent for The Wall Street Journal based in Hong Kong. She joined the Wall Street Journal in 2008 as the paper’s Tokyo-based Finance Correspondent. Prior to The Wall Street Journal, Alison led Reuters’ international corporate finance team in Japan and was the senior correspondent in charge of private equity coverage across the Asia Pacific region. Alison was awarded the top prize in the State Street Institutional Press Awards 2018 for her "Outstanding Contribution to Journalism". Alison grew up in England, and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Politics from Durham University and La Luiss University, Rome. Alison can be contacted at alison.tudor-ackroyd@haymarket.asia