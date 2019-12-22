Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

The Moscow-based conglomerate is looking to launch its second Asia fund in 2020, to capture the growth in the region’s burgeoning middle class. It is also expanding in Southeast Asia.
December 22, 2019
VTB’s head of digital transformation highlights the danger of losing a generation of customers to Chinese fintech startups.
December 19, 2019
The former Soviet republic’s messy sale of its prize assets will likely drag out, but ultimately Russian and Chinese investment will trickle down to Uzbeks and boost local stock prices.
December 18, 2019
Russian bank VTB plans to knit together the financial infrastructure to support booming trade between the two nations.
December 18, 2019
The president of the world’s largest ride-hailing company talks to
FinanceAsia about international expansion, the safety record of robo-taxis and why DiDi should not be valued like Uber or Lyft.
December 17, 2019
Kurt Björklund explains how Permira navigates stratospheric valuations in the technology sector.
December 09, 2019
GrabPay’s has begun rolling back subsidies for merchants, suggesting that breakeven for the division may be closer than investors expect.
December 05, 2019
The Russian president sees a rapid pace of growth of settlement in national currencies between China and Russia. The Silk Road Fund flagged investments to come in infrastructure, agriculture and transport.
November 20, 2019
Primary market demand is likely to be extremely strong. But will secondary market trading volumes strike the right liquidity balance between Hong Kong and New York?
November 13, 2019
Central bankers from China, Hong Kong and Thailand plan to issue their own digital currencies, spurred by the threat to their monetary policy. They were previously too complacent, says the IMF.
November 07, 2019
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