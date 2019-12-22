Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Russia’s Sistema eyes second Asian fund

The Moscow-based conglomerate is looking to launch its second Asia fund in 2020, to capture the growth in the region’s burgeoning middle class. It is also expanding in Southeast Asia.
December 22, 2019

How DiDi’s Jean Liu sees the future of ride-hailing

The president of the world’s largest ride-hailing company talks to FinanceAsia about international expansion, the safety record of robo-taxis and why DiDi should not be valued like Uber or Lyft.
December 17, 2019