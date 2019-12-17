How DiDi’s Jean Liu sees the future of ride-hailing

A Chinese sophomore hails a cab in Beijing, gets comfortable in the back seat and starts to play games on his smartphone as the car weaves slowly through the city's congested streets. After a while, he starts to chat with his driver about why he is a frequent user of ride-hailing apps.

Between studying and working as a part-time tutor he enjoys a brief respite while in the taxi. He borrows from Chinese online payment giant Ant Financial to fund his lifestyle in China’s capital city. He simply can’t afford to own a car.

On this occasion, his driver just happens to be Jean Liu, president of...