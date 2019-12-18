International trade

Q&A: Bridging the financial divide between Russia and China

Russian bank VTB plans to knit together the financial infrastructure to support booming trade between the two nations.
December 18, 2019

Russia started to pump natural gas along a 3,000 km pipeline to northeast China on December 2, drawing the two countries closer together even as the US-China trade war rumbles on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s counterpart Xi Jinping were on hand to celebrate the launch of the $55 billion pipeline dubbed Power of Siberia. Trade is booming between the two countries, spurred by encouragement from the heights of political power.

China is Russia’s top export market and trade between Russia and China hit a record $107 billion in 2018, up from $84 billion in 2017, according to China’s General Administration of Customs....

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222