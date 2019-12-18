Q&A: Bridging the financial divide between Russia and China

Russia started to pump natural gas along a 3,000 km pipeline to northeast China on December 2, drawing the two countries closer together even as the US-China trade war rumbles on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s counterpart Xi Jinping were on hand to celebrate the launch of the $55 billion pipeline dubbed Power of Siberia. Trade is booming between the two countries, spurred by encouragement from the heights of political power.

China is Russia’s top export market and trade between Russia and China hit a record $107 billion in 2018, up from $84 billion in 2017, according to China’s General Administration of Customs....