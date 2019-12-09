Permira reveals its secrets of tech investing

Permira’s co-founder Kurt Björklund is fresh from raising $12 billion for buyouts and is contemplating how to deploy funds at a time when acquisition targets look pricey.

Björklund thinks that the answer lies in specialisation. The London-based private equity firm is doubling down on a few key areas of the economy technology, consumer products, financial services, healthcare, industrial tech and services sectors.

“We have good pattern recognition,” Kurt Björklund, co-managing partner at Permira, tells FinanceAsia in an interview, meaning that the global investor can leverage specialist industrial knowledge gleaned in one corner of the world and apply it in another.

Specialist...