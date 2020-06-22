Elizabeth Utley

Covid response the right medicine for Dawaai growth

Karachi-based Dawaai, the on-line pharmaceuticals startup in Pakistan closed its series A funding at the end of March. It is on the way to turning a profit by the end of the year as the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies aggregator rushes to meet demand generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
April 19, 2020

Digest: Sustainable Indonesian Startups to watch in 2020

FinanceAsia unearths Indonesia’s most exciting and eco-conscious companies to emerge from the country which faces huge environmental problems associated with high-population density and rapid industrialisation.
March 26, 2020

Singapore VC takes on pandemic with accelerator programme

Conceived only two weeks ago, Expara Ventures lays claim to launching the first accelerator to target solutions to the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Presently siphoning resources from an existing fund, the VC is in talks with investors to support this initiative.
March 25, 2020