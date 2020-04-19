Covid response the right medicine for Dawaai growth

While the onset of Covid-19 has resulted in most people working from home, the founder of Pakistan’s first medical e-commerce site is busier than ever. Since mid-March, cities across the country have been under a lockdown enforced by army troops. Only services deemed “essential” - including medical deliveries - are permitted to continue unaffected. The pandemic has proved a boon for Dawaai’s business.

“Demand has tripled,” Dawaai chief executive Farquan Kidwai told FinanceAsia from a company warehouse, where he was providing an extra set of hands to help the company keep up with orders.

There are roughly 5,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Pakistan and 91 deaths...