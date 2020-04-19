Coronavirus

Covid response the right medicine for Dawaai growth

Karachi-based Dawaai, the on-line pharmaceuticals startup in Pakistan closed its series A funding at the end of March. It is on the way to turning a profit by the end of the year as the pharmaceuticals and medical supplies aggregator rushes to meet demand generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
April 19, 2020

While the onset of Covid-19 has resulted in most people working from home, the founder of Pakistan’s first medical e-commerce site is busier than ever. Since mid-March, cities across the country have been under a lockdown enforced by army troops. Only services deemed “essential” - including medical deliveries - are permitted to continue unaffected. The pandemic has proved a boon for Dawaai’s business.

“Demand has tripled,” Dawaai chief executive Farquan Kidwai told FinanceAsia from a company warehouse, where he was providing an extra set of hands to help the company keep up with orders.

There are roughly 5,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Pakistan and 91 deaths...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222