Singapore VC takes on pandemic with accelerator programme

Expara Ventures launched a programme this week for startups around the world with the goal of finding solutions to pain points caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Offering up to 30 startups $50,000 apiece to fund development of services and products relevant to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the three-month long accelerator programme, named Expara VirTech, will include “intensive mentoring”, concluding with an online demonstration of that service or product.

“The focus is using innovation to solve the social and economic problems that have been both revealed and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Douglas Abrams pictured, founder and CEO, Expara Ventures told Finance...