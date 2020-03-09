The youth of today

How a Malaysian millennial-managed family office charts the future of Asian consumer activity

New to the investment game, family office RHL Ventures acutely follows Asian millennial behaviour and invests in startup companies it believes will capitalise on it. Investments run the gamut from dating, bespoke coffee to “clean” cosmetics.
March 09, 2020

Malaysia-based family office RHL Ventures is banking on the future as it navigates entertainment and healthcare investments with the younger generations in mind.

“When we started four years ago, people basically told us we were going to fail because we were too young,” RHL Ventures managing partner Rachel Lau pictured told FinanceAsia.

Founded in 2016, RHL Ventures’ closed its first fund in April 2019 with $24 million raised between the family office and outside sources. The firm is now deploying the capital within Malaysia’s embryonic fintech startup ecosystem.

The family office has two exits to date. Lau and her partners invested...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222