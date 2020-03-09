How a Malaysian millennial-managed family office charts the future of Asian consumer activity

Malaysia-based family office RHL Ventures is banking on the future as it navigates entertainment and healthcare investments with the younger generations in mind.

“When we started four years ago, people basically told us we were going to fail because we were too young,” RHL Ventures managing partner Rachel Lau pictured told FinanceAsia.

Founded in 2016, RHL Ventures’ closed its first fund in April 2019 with $24 million raised between the family office and outside sources. The firm is now deploying the capital within Malaysia’s embryonic fintech startup ecosystem.



The family office has two exits to date. Lau and her partners invested...