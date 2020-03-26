ESG investment

Digest: Sustainable Indonesian Startups to watch in 2020

FinanceAsia unearths Indonesia’s most exciting and eco-conscious companies to emerge from the country which faces huge environmental problems associated with high-population density and rapid industrialisation.
March 26, 2020

Jakarta is sinking. The city’s return to the earth, at a rate of 10cm a year according the Bandung Institute of Technology, is anything except gentle.

The city had always been prone to annual flooding during the December to February rainy season, but not like this. In the first two weeks of 2020 alone, extreme inundations killed 66 residents and displaced hundreds of others.

When the floods have passed, the earthquakes and mudslides come. Overcrowding, mismanagement of resources and rising sea levels due to global warming have induced this rash of extreme events across Jakarta - and it will only get worse. 

With...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222