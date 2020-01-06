China IPO outlook

Are you being forced to list in 2020? Blame Alibaba.

Alibaba’s successful HK listing, combined with mounting pressure from PE investors, is forcing Chinese companies to consider listing in 2020 despite the woeful stock market performance of many who floated in 2019.
January 06, 2020

Expect to see a higher number of completed IPOs from Chinese companies in 2020 than in 2019, analysts at China Renaissance investment bank predict. This is despite the poor secondary market trading performance of many who braved the markets to list in the last 12 months.

Chinese brands such as Ant Financial, Bytedance, Megvii and DiDi are all widely anticipated to float their stock soon, and although these high-profile names may reach the valuations they desire, many others could seriously struggle.

In 2019, 165 stocks were listed in Hong Kong, and among them, 60% were Chinese-headquartered companies. Of those 165 more than half found their...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222