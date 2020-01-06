Are you being forced to list in 2020? Blame Alibaba.

Expect to see a higher number of completed IPOs from Chinese companies in 2020 than in 2019, analysts at China Renaissance investment bank predict. This is despite the poor secondary market trading performance of many who braved the markets to list in the last 12 months.

Chinese brands such as Ant Financial, Bytedance, Megvii and DiDi are all widely anticipated to float their stock soon, and although these high-profile names may reach the valuations they desire, many others could seriously struggle.

In 2019, 165 stocks were listed in Hong Kong, and among them, 60% were Chinese-headquartered companies. Of those 165 more than half found their...