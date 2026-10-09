mufg

MUFG appoints Mick Wang as head of China business unit

Wang, who joins from Citibank, will lead MUFG China’s non-Japanese client coverage teams for its corporate banking portfolio, comprising local and global corporates, Chinese SOEs and financial institutional clients.
November 14, 2023

MUFG announces senior hires

The bank has appointed two new corporate banking and leveraged and acquisition finance leaders in Singapore.
September 06, 2022

MUFG announces senior appointments in Asia Pacific

Daisuke Ejima, former country head of Indonesia for MUFG’s Jakarta branch, will become the bank’s regional executive for Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, Scott Campbell and Shivanan Sivarajah take on roles leading sector coverage and project finance for Asia, respectively.
June 07, 2022

Beware! Asian perpetual deals are back in town

Once considered bull market products, perpetuals are increasingly becoming a more regular component of a borrower’s arsenal. But are bond investors being lulled into a false sense of security about the asset class again?
March 10, 2020