Wang, who joins from Citibank, will lead MUFG China’s non-Japanese client coverage teams for its corporate banking portfolio, comprising local and global corporates, Chinese SOEs and financial institutional clients.
Daisuke Ejima, former country head of Indonesia for MUFG’s Jakarta branch, will become the bank’s regional executive for Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, Scott Campbell and Shivanan Sivarajah take on roles leading sector coverage and project finance for Asia, respectively.
In a move that has been likened to that of Ant Financial, the Southeast Asian fintech group is busy raising the target amount and separating its business from its parent company, FinanceAsia has learnt.
Once considered bull market products, perpetuals are increasingly becoming a more regular component of a borrower’s arsenal. But are bond investors being lulled into a false sense of security about the asset class again?