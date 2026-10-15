MUFG expands Charles Peh’s remit to East Asia FIG head

The Hong Kong-based banker will lead financial institution coverage across mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.
October 15, 2026

Japan's MUFG has appointed Charles Peh as head of financial institutions for East Asia. 

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