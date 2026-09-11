Oman's Sohar International opens Hong Kong office

Oman's second largest bank is looking to connect Middle East capital with mainland China and the rest of Asia.
September 11, 2026

Oman’s second largest bank, Sohar International, has launched its first office in Hong Kong to oversee its Asia Pacific (Apac) operations. 

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