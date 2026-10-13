Weil, Gotshal & Manges launches Asia capital markets practice

International law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges (Weil) has hired corporate lawyer Shu Du to launch its capital markets practice in Asia, according to a media release.

She will join as a partner in its corporate practice and will start in the role "soon", a Weil spokesperson told FinanceAsia.

Du is set to join Weil from law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (Skadden). Du was previously head of Skadden's Beijing office, which advised companies, financial institutions and private equity sponsors on high-profile transactions across the region, the release said. Du spent over 15 years at Skadden, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Du has represented corporate clients, investment banks and private equity funds on a range of capital markets and corporate matters, including securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity transactions, the release said.