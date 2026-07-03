Sullivan & Cromwell appoints IPO specialist as Hong Kong partner

Global law firm Sullivan & Cromwell has appointed Steven Hsu as a partner in its Capital Markets Group. He will be based in Hong Kong and FinanceAsia understands will start in the "next few months".
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Global law firm Sullivan & Cromwell has appointed Steven Hsu as a partner in its Capital Markets Group. He will be based in Hong Kong and FinanceAsia understands will start in the "next few months".
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