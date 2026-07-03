Sullivan & Cromwell appoints IPO specialist as Hong Kong partner

Steven Hsu, who was most recently at Paul Hastings, is set to join the global law firm in "the next few months".
July 03, 2026

Global law firm Sullivan & Cromwell has appointed Steven Hsu as a partner in its Capital Markets Group. He will be based in Hong Kong and FinanceAsia understands will start in the "next few months". 

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